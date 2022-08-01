Everything That Went Down at Women’s Empowerment 2022

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Raleigh, North Carolina celebrated the return of their Women’s Empowerment Expo at the PNC Arena on Saturday, July 30. With the theme of “Faith, Family, and Career,” ladies (and gentlemen) were treated to a day of encouragement, inspiration, and motivation. The event, hosted by Radio One Raleigh (Foxy 107/104, K975, and The Light 103.9) was jam-packed and star-studded! Check out the photo gallery to see what you may have missed.
Erica Campbell takes a pic in the WE2022 press room
Erica Campbell with The Light 103.9’s Melissa Wade
Erica Campbell in the WE2022 press room
NC Central Basketball Coach Levelle Moton with K975’s Ashia Skye in the WE2022 press room
Fly kicks from NC Central Basketball Coach Levelle Moton and K975’s Ashia Skye
NC Central Coach Levelle Moton with K975’s Ashia Skye
NC Central Coach Levelle Moton
The Light 103.9’s Callie Douglas with gospel singer Gene Hoskins
The Light 103.9’s Callie Douglas with gospel singer Gene Hoskins
Gospel singer Gene Hoskins in the WE2022 press room
Luenell striking a pose in the WE2022 press room
Comedian Luenell with K975’s J Breezy
Comedian Luenell with K975’s Ashia Skye
Comedian Luenell in the WE2022 press room
Raheem DeVaughn on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Raheem DeVaughn on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Raheem DeVaughn on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Raheem DeVaughn on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
NC Central Coach Levelle Moton on stage with Foxy 107/104’s Karen Clark on stage at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
NC Central Coach Levelle Moton on stage at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Foxy 107/104 personality Karen Clark
Byron Cage on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Byron Cage on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Gene Hoskins on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Gene Hoskins on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
K975 personality DJ Remedy
Stellar Award-winning announcer Melissa Wade of The Light 103.9
K975 personality Ayeeedubb
Foxy 107/104 personality Karen Clark
David and Tamela Mann in the WE2022 press room
Sherri Shepherd delivering WE2022 keynote speech on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Sherri Shepherd delivering WE2022 keynote speech on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Sherri Shepherd delivering WE2022 keynote speech on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Sherri Shepherd delivering WE2022 keynote speech on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
K975’s Katt D on stage at PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Gospel performer Kimberly Michelle on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Gospel performer Kimberly Michelle on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Gospel performer Kimberly Michelle on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Erica Campbell on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
K975 personality Brian Dawson
Gospel singer Ruth Laontra on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
K975 personality Ashia Skye
K975 personality Mir.I.Am
Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Tank on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Tamela Mann on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Tamela Mann on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Tamela Mann on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Tamela Mann on stage at Women’s Empowerment 2022 at the PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Comedian Marcus D. Wiley on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel
Comedian Marcus D. Wiley on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel
David Mann on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel
David Mann on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel
Entertainment promoter & author Sulamon Mausi on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel
Entertainment promoter & author Sulamon Mausi on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel
David Banner on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel
David Banner on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel
David Banner on stage during WE2022’s “Black Men Revealed” panel
Gospel artist Kim Person on stage at PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Gospel artist Kim Person on stage at PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
Gospel artist Kim Person on stage at PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
The Light 103.9 personality Callie Douglas
Dr. Bahby Banks on stage during WE2022’s “What The Health is Going On” panel
Dr. Nicole Swiner on stage during WE2022’s “What The Health is Going On” panel
Tamela Mann on stage during WE2022’s “What The Health is Going On” panel