Erica Campbell’s ‘I Love You’ Album Release Party + Concert

With a whole lot of love, Erica Campbell made her way to Atlanta for the release party and concert of her brand new album ‘I love You’.
From Grammy-award winning group Mary Mary (with her biological sister Tina Campbell) to a thriving solo career, Erica Campbell has never disappointed when it comes to records! Fans and Get Up Mornings listeners lined up around the block for the “concert and conversations” event.
Special thanks to New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Jamal H. Bryant, Dr. Karri Turner, and the Atlanta Get Up Church!
1. Get Up Mornings Erica Campbell Atlanta Album Release Concert LaunchSource:other
Audience taking #EricaCampbelNB (New Birth) selfies
2. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Co-host Griff turning up with the crowd
3. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
VIP Room excited to see Erica for her surprise meet & greet
4. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Comedian Alton Walker, Griff, and the New Birth Choir
5. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Erica Campbell, Griff, Cheryl Jackson, and Darlene McCoy
6. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Get Up Erica Campbell and Meet & Greet Guests
7. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
VIP Room Guests
8. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Get Up Erica listeners during praise and worship
9. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
The line was out the door for the album release concert listeners!
10. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Erica Campbell performing her new ‘I Love You’ album
11. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Celebrating ‘Reinvigorate Women’s Week’ at New Birth Church
12. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Get Up Erica Campbell and Meet & Greet Guests
13. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Get Up Erica Campbell and Meet & Greet Guests
14. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
VIP Room Checking In!
15. Get Up Erica Campbell Album Release Concert New Birth Missionary ChurchSource:other
Youth during praise and worship