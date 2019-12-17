Lakewood Church has been home to a few big gospel concerts in recent weeks. First Kanye West brought Sunday Service and helped put in motion the idea that he and Pastor Joel Osteen should go on tour and on Friday, McDonald’s brought the Inspiration Celebration tour to the same venue.
With a massive lineup including Sir the Baptist, Tye Tribbett, Donald Lawrence, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard, and Kirk Franklin, the capacity filled Lakewood got all sides of gospel and them some, whether it be unorthodox or traditional. With big voices and plenty of faith, everyone got something they were seeking inside the walls at Lakewood.
To see more, check out the gallery of the night below!
Donald Lawrence, Sir the Baptist, Kirk Franklin, Keke Wyatt & Kierra Sheard Bring The Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour To Houston was originally published on praisehouston.com
1. Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:other
Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour
2. Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:other
Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour
3. Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:other
Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour
4. Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:other
Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour
5. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist
6. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist
7. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist
8. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist
9. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist
10. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist
11. Sir The Baptist – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Sir The Baptist performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. inspiration celebration gospel tour,sir the baptist
12. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour
13. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour
14. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour
15. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour
16. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour
17. Kierra Sheard – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kierra Sheard performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kierra sheard,inspiration celebration gospel tour
18. Kirk Franklin – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kirk Franklin performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kirk franklin,inspiration celebration gospel tour
19. Kirk Franklin – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kirk Franklin performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kirk franklin,inspiration celebration gospel tour
20. Kirk Franklin – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kirk Franklin performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kirk franklin,inspiration celebration gospel tour
21. Kirk Franklin – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Kirk Franklin performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. kirk franklin,inspiration celebration gospel tour
22. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour
23. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour
24. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour
25. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour
26. Donald Lawrence – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Donald Lawrence performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. donald lawrence,inspiration celebration gospel tour
27. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
28. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
29. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
30. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
31. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
32. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
33. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
34. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
35. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
36. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
37. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour
38. Keke Wyatt – Inspiration Celebration Gospel TourSource:Radio One Digital
Keke Wyatt performs at the Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour in Houston, Texas. keke wyatt,inspiration celebration gospel tour