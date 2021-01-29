Oprah Winfrey is one of the most admirable African American media moguls of our time. She has built an empire that has inspired some of the most successful, financially-free people. Her ambition and accolades are to be studied and admired. At the age of 67, Oprah shows no signs of slowing down.
Beyond her amazing and influential career lies her stylish wardrobe. Oprah is a fixture on the red carpet. She has given us decades of fashionable looks. We’ve seen her body transform from petite, to plus size, to standard size. It was her weight loss journey documented through Weight Watchers, that inspired others to follow in her footsteps.
She was fly in 1995, but her style over the last 2 years have been a downright fabulous. Though her pieces are simple, they make memorable statements that will send you to the store shopping for, “that thing Oprah wore.”
In honor of her 67th birthday, we’re checking out 5 of our favorite fashion moments from Oprah.
Check Out 5 Times Oprah Winfrey Slayed The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. OPRAH AT THE 22ND DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS, 1995Source:Getty
Oprah Winfrey posed with 2 awards at the 22nd Daytime Emmy Awards in a simple, powder pink gown. By 1995, she had established herself as a successful actress and talk show host.
The media mogul paved the way for many actresses, philanthropists, talk show hosts, and many more. In addition to making professional strides, she’s become a key person to watch during every major red carpet event.
2. OPRAH AT AN APPLE PRODUCT LAUNCH, 2019Source:Getty
Oprah Winfrey gave a chic spin on the term “business casual” during an Apple product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater. She wore black slacks, a white high-low blouse, and a black tie.
As Oprah gets older, she takes great interest in finding fun yet comfortable clothing that speak to her personal style. This black and white ensemble fits her personality perfectly!
3. OPRAH AT THE 75TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Oprah Winfrey posed with the Cecil B. DeMille Award during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a form-fitting black gown.
With her glasses and award in tow, the media mogul looked absolutely stunning.
4. OPRAH AT THE PREMIERE OF OWN’S “DAVID MAKES MAN”, 2019Source:Getty
Is anyone else obsessed with the way Oprah matched her glasses with her dress? Just me? Oprah attended the premiere of OWN’s “David Makes Man” in a simple white dress, gorgeous curls, and chic glasses.
Oprah clearly has a drawer full of diverse, fun frames. I love that each outfit she wears features a new set of glasses that somehow tie into her outfit. Accessorizing at its finest.
5. OPRAH AT HER 2020 VISION TOUR, 2020Source:Getty
Oprah Winfrey spoke during the WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) & Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour in a stylish, khaki duster, paired with white slacks.
Everything about this ensemble is chic and timeless. I especially loved her white Stella McCartney platform lace-up brogues.