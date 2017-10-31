Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction and usually a lot more interesting. Some celebrities will go to great lengths to remain relevant, see their names in print or even just be mentioned. Here’s some famous folks who made headlines (some) intentionally and some . . . not so much . . . but could definitely star in their own lifetime movie.

Celebs Whose Lives Can Be a Lifetime Movie was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Jennifer Hudson Hudson rose to fame after a stint on “American Idol” and an Oscar-winning performance in “Dream Girls.” Everything was looking up for the big-voiced star until 2008 when her mother, brother, and young nephew were murdered by a close family friend. Despite, the devastating loss, Hudson bounced back find love with WWE’s punk, having a son, and losing over 80 pounds. (PR)

2. R. Kelly R. Kelly grew up in Hyde Park, Chicago in a single mother home with three other siblings. At a young age, he was sexually abused and at the age of 11, he was shot in the shoulder while riding home. He began street performing underneath the Chicago “L” train and then formed a group with his friend Marc McWilliams, Vincent Walker, and Shawn Brooks in 1989. In 1990 the group disbanded and R. Kelly signed. He became really popular with his music and among the ladies until his first mess up when he illegally married the late 15-year-old singer Aaliyah in 1994. In 2002 he got involved in a sex tape scandal showing him having sex and urinating on an underage a girl. He went to court for a while with that before picking more allegations of having a sex cult in in 2017.