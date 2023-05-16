Local

Celebrate “National Mimosa Day” With Some of Our Favorite Spots in The Triangle!

Published on May 16, 2023

Time to raise a glass! May 16 is recognized as National Mimosa Day!

As reported by the National Today website, this classic cocktail dates all the way back to the 1920s and most likely got its name from a yellow flower native to Australia. The mixed drink, which is equal parts champagne and fruit juice, is a popular go-to drink for brunch with several variations to choose from.

Now, you know we love a good mimosa around here, so we got you covered! If you’re looking for a great spot to grab a glass, check out some of our favorite spots!

1. First Watch

10 locations in Raleigh, Cary, and Wake Forest

2. Another Broken Egg Cafe

Located at 160 Park at North Hills Street, Suite 127 in Raleigh

3. Flying Biscuit Cafe

Locations in Raleigh, Brier Creek and Chapel Hill

4. Garden Bar at Atlantic Gardening

Located at 5217 Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh 

5. Killjoy Cocktail

Killjoy Cocktail

Located at 116 N. West St. in Raleigh

6. STIR Raleigh

Located at 4242 Six Forks Road in Raleigh

7. Beasley’s Chicken & Honey

Located at 237 S. Wilmington St. in Raleigh

8. Gringo A Go Go

Located at 100 N. Person St. in Raleigh

