CLOSE
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Posted August 30, 2020

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers

Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us.”Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said.

The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source.

The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

While the fate of the NBA’s season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

Latest
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 4 days ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 6 days ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 2 weeks ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 3 weeks ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 1 month ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 1 month ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 1 month ago
07.18.20
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 months ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 months ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 5 months ago
04.13.20
Close