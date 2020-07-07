Black Twitter Fumes As Terry Crews Worries About ‘Black Lives Better’ Becoming A Thing

Just when it seemed like the dust had settled from Terry Crews ‘ last “Black supremacy” statement , the actor still seems to be concerned about some sort of Black superiority agenda.

The 51-year-old host of “America’s Got Talent” hopped on Twitter again to randomly give his opinion on #BlackLivesMatter and the recent fights against police violence and systematic racism.

“If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister,” he wrote. “I have family of every race, creed and ideology.”

Then, he went on to say:

“We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”

Once again, it seemed like Crews had done zero research or a basic Google search on what the movement for Black lives is all about.

No protest video has gone viral with demonstrators screaming “Black lives better!” On the website for the Black Lives Matter Global Network, there isn’t even a mention of “Black supremacy” or “black lives better.”

The website does say, “We’ve committed to struggling together and to imagining and creating a world free of anti-Blackness, where every Black person has the social, economic, and political power to thrive.” The website also says, “We work vigorously for freedom and justice for Black people and, by extension, all people.”

These references shouldn’t even have to be brought up, but clearly Mr. Crews isn’t getting the picture.

It was less than a month ago that he tweeted, “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy.” With these recent comments, it’s clear that Crews is more worried about white people’s inclusion than the actual work needed to be done for Black liberation.

Folks on social media, once again, couldn’t deal with Crews’ over-protectiveness of other races over Black people. Some folks even pointed out that he was clearly become an “All Lives Matter” spokesperson.

One social media user responded to Crews with a drawing of Huey from “The Boondocks” holding up a sign that reads:

“WE said: BLACK LIVES MATTER. NEVER said: ONLY BLACK LIVES MATTER. WE know: ALL LIVES MATTER. WE just need YOUR HELP with #blacklivesmatter for Black Lives are in danger.”

At this point, it’s doubtful that Mr. Crews will get the message about #BlackLivesMatter, considering the hashtag has had to be explained since 2013 when it first started trending because of the acquittal of George Zimmerman in Trayvon Martin‘s death.

Most people on social media didn’t even try to explain things to Crews and decided he should just be quiet.

Terry Crews could have just said nothing. https://t.co/z2DJY4roLv — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 30, 2020

Some people pointed to certain messaging that might have caused Crews to believe there’s a “Black Lives Better” movement. One example was Beyoncé‘s promotion for her upcoming movie, “Black is King”.

The majority of people coming after Terry Crews are claiming "we just want equality, nothing more", however prominent people seem to already be at the #blacklivesbetter level. https://t.co/WdrkQA0eMd pic.twitter.com/FlE3fglp55 — Chris (@crmmarsh) June 30, 2020

The “visual album,” which is directed by Beyoncé herself, “reimagines the lessons of ‘The Lion King’ for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year with a cast and crew that represent diversity and connectivity,” according to the YouTube trailer description.

But again, folks like Terry Crews could easily misread “Black is King” as “Black supremacy,” rather than Black pride, Black joy and Black celebration.





Black Twitter was tired of Crew’s paranoia. You can check out some pointed responses below.

