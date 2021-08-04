HomeEntertainment News

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever

Posted 10 hours ago

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 21, 2019

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty


Our favorite and forever president celebrates a milestone today (August 4). Sixty years of life is a blessing – and today we want to take a moment to send birthday love to Barack Hussein Obama: 44th President of The United States, loving father & husband, and the coolest cat to ever walk the White House halls.

So, without further ado, here are a few moments that solidified Barry O’s spot as the ultimate Commander-In-Fleek.

Happy 60th Birthday Barack Obama: A Photo Celebration Of The Coolest President Ever  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. The Time Jerry Seinfeld And President Barack Obama Went Joyriding

2. … He’s The Coolest Dad Too

... He's The Coolest Dad Too Source:Pete Souza

3. The Obamas Arrive In Cuba

The Obamas Arrive In Cuba Source:Getty

4. Barack Makes A Surprise Visit

5. Golfing In Hawaii

Golfing In Hawaii Source:Getty

6. Nice Shot!

7. Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha’s Vineyard (2009)

Barack Takes the Girls Biking Through Martha's Vineyard (2009) Source:Getty

8. We’ve Never Had A President THIS Funny

9. Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth

Barack On The Importance Of Junteenth Source:Getty

10. Halloween At The White House, How COOL IS THAT

Latest
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 1 month ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 5 months ago
03.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 6 months ago
01.28.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 6 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 7 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 8 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 9 months ago
11.18.20

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 9 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 9 months ago
01.31.21

Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…

 9 months ago
11.11.20
Close