Anita Baker Announces She Is Returning To Live Stage!

Anita Baker has a surprise of all surprises!

Anita Baker isn’t the only one receiving gifts! As the phenomenal songstress was blessed and gifted to see another year of life, she in return gave her fans a gift by announcing her long-anticipated return to the stage.

The “Sweet Love”, Detroit R&B singer took to Twitter to celebrate her birthday and revealed that she will perform starting in May 2022 in Las Vegas.

Anita Baker, who turned 64 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, signed the tweet “ABXO,” but did not give any further details on her future performances.

The last time Anita Baker performed live was at a five-show residency at the Venetian Theater in Las Vegas in May and June of 2019 as part of her Farewell Concert Series.

However, in 2022 we will be saying “Welcome Back”

The great Anita Baker also took to social media to announce that she has new music on the way as well.

Let’s check out some of the best moments of Anita Baker and fan reactions of her return:

Close