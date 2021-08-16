Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Bassett is that favorite, fashionable, sassy, rich auntie that you can’t wait to see at the family cookout. She’s given us fierce fashion and impactful roles that portray strong Black women for well over 35 years. The industry vet is so talented, it was just revealed she is currently the highest paid actress of color – earning 500k per episode for playing the Althea character the crime TV drama 911.

The 63-year-old actress is the proud owner of three Black Reel Awards, a Golden Globe Award, seven NAACP Image Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She has been nominated for an Academy Award, and seven Primetime Emmy Awards. With such talent and the accolades to follow, Angela spends a lot of time on the red carpet. She’s aways slayed the red carpet, but over the last few years it has become evident our favorite auntie only gets better with age. The way she flashes those perfectly sculpted biceps, toned calves, and radiant skin at award shows, proves that her Black has no plans of cracking anytime soon.

In honor of the Angela’s 63rd birthday, we’re counting down 10 times she proved she is the real Benjamin Button.

