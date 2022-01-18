5 Unforgettable Moments From The Urban One Honors: The Soundtrack of Black America

Last night, Cleo TV and TV One came together to celebrate the Soundtrack of Black America for the network’s annual Urban One Honors. Recognizing the best of the best in Black music, the vocally elite gathered to honor those who have made major contributions to the soundtrack of our culture.
The show had tons of notable highlights. From H.E.R. opening the show with her smooth, calming voice, to heart-warming tributes that clenched our hearts, last night’s show was a true example of Black excellence. Beyond the joy of each performance was the nostalgic musical moments that unite Black people across America.
If you missed last night’s show, then you’ll want to keep reading. We’re highlighting 5 unforgettable moments from Cleo TV and TV One’s Urban One Honors: The Soundtrack of Black America.
1. H.E.R. Opening At the 2022 Urban One HonorsSource:TV One
Musical genius H.E.R. took the stage at the Urban One Honors, and she did not disappoint. The Grammy-award-winning artist looked amazing in an all-black ensemble as she belted out hits on the stage. Although H.E.R. is a hard act to follow, she was the perfect person to set the tone for night full of audible orgasms.
2. Tasha Cobbs Leonard at the 2022 Urban One HonorsSource:TV One
Speaking of audible climaxes, singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard received the Inspirational Impact Award at the 2022 Urban One Honors, but not before taking us all to church. Dressed in a green ball gown, the singer put on a performance that had everyone shouting and praise dancing in their living rooms.
3. Ne-Yo As A Host At The Urban One Honors 2022Source:TV One
Alright nah, Ne-Yo! The singer hosted the Urban One Honors, and he took the job seriously. Not only did he serve us dapper looks on a silver platter, he showed us just how unlimited he is when it comes to talent.
4. Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant at the Urban One Honors 2022Source:TV One
You can’t reflect on the Soundtrack of Black America without mentioning R&B pillars, Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant. The two men, who are part of the legendary group New Edition, showed us why they belong on stage by giving a riveting performance that kept us all moving and grooving.
5. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis honored at the Urban One Honors 2022Source:Marselle Washington
Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are responsible for some of our most memorable music moments of our lifetime. The dynamic duo has over 30 years of musical credits. They’ve written and produced music for legendary artists like Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Chaka Chan, Janet Jackson and more.