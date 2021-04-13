Most remember Al Green for his hits like “I’m Still In Love With You,” “Let’s Stay Together” and “Love and Happiness,” but we’re obviously drawn to his gospel music.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

According to reports, Green returned to his church roots after his girlfriend committed suicide during the height of his career. After the incident, he became a pastor and turned to gospel music, and still recorded soul. In fact, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — which he was inducted to in 1995 — named him “one of the most gifted purveyors of soul music.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As we honor the pastor and singer today on his birthday (April 13), below is a look at five times we were inspired by Reverend Al Green’s gospel songs…

SEE ALSO: Did You Know Aretha Franklin’s First Album Was Gospel?

5 Times We Were Inspired By The Gospel of Al Green was originally published on getuperica.com