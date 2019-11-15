21 Photos Of Black Celebs Rocking Braids And Twists On The Red Carpet

Braids and twists serve as a great protective style when we want to give our hair a break, add some length, or simply switch up our style. We’ve been seeing braided styles and twists on the red carpet more and more over the past years. Whether it’s Issa Rae giving us a sculpted braided updo or Amandla Stenberg playing with braids and color, we love the looks we see on Black Hollywood when it comes time to walk the red carpet! Check out our top 21 favorite photos of Black celebrity women rocking braids and twists on the red carpet. Get ready to be inspired for your next style!
1. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty
Actress Yara Shahidi is giving us braids but turned it into an art form!
2. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty
Yara Shahidi at CFDA Awards at Brooklyn Art Museum on June 3, 2019 in New York City.
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California with long braids. Talk about a statement!
4. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks serving twisted perfection.
5. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty
Danielle Brooks attends the Opening Night of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations” at the Ahmanson Theatre on August 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
6. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty
Actress Kiki Layne’s half up, half down twists with a blinged out barrette are perfect.
7. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty
Actress Kiki Layne attends HBO’s “Native Son” screening at Guggenheim Museum on April 1, 2019 in New York City.
8. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
Amandla Stenberg serves us medium length blue braids in a high ponytail for a fun look!
9. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty
Amandla Stenberg arrives at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
10. REGINA KINGSource:Getty
Regina King rocking purple braids on the red carpet.
11. ISSA RAESource:Getty
Issa Rae with golden brown braided updo.
12. ISSA RAESource:Getty
Actress Issa Rae attends 2019 Black Girls Rock! at NJ Performing Arts Center on August 25, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.
13. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty
Yara Shahidi serves two slicked back braids.
14. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Yara Shahidi attends the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
15. MEAGAN GOODSource:Getty
Meagan Good with a side braid.
16. SKAI JACKSONSource:WENN
Skai Jackson sporting her twists in a high ponytail.
17. SKAI JACKSONSource:WENN
Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” red carpet.
18. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross looks chic with straight backs.
19. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty
US actress Tracee Ellis Ross attends Amazon Studios’ Los Angeles premiere of “Late Night” at the Orpheum theatre on May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles.
20. ALICIA KEYSSource:WENN
Alicia Keys serves an intricate braided up do donned with gold.
21. ALICIA KEYSSource:WENN
Singer Alicia Keys wearing Thierry Mugler and St. Laurent shoes arrives at the 2019 Harper’s BAZAAR Celebration of ‘ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ held at The Plaza Hotel on September 6, 2019 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.