Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

World Hunger Day 2024

Add to Calendar
Underground Collective - World Hunger Day
  • Date/time: Jun 2, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Durham Central Park

World Hunger Day 2024

June 2, 2024 at  Durham Central Park from 3p to 6p

FREE

Kid games and activities

Free food for all

Raffles and more

Underground Collective - World Hunger Day

Source: Underground Collective / Underground Collective

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close