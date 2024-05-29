- Date/time: Jun 2, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: Durham Central Park
World Hunger Day 2024
June 2, 2024 at Durham Central Park from 3p to 6p
FREE
Kid games and activities
Free food for all
Raffles and more
