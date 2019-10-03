Back To Events

WEDO Celebration 2019 featuring Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, Anthony J. Brown and JJ Hairston

Add to Calendar
WEDO Productions Hezekiah Walker
  • Date/time: October 12th
  • Venue: WIDU Studios
  • Phone: (910) 483-6111
  • Address: 2520 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC
  • Web: More Info

Each year the family of the WIDU Radio Network coms together to bring the Top Gospel Artists, Performers and Speakers to the community they love the most – Fayetteville.

As a locally owned and run radio station WIDU Radio Network understands the impact of giving back and support.  Through the WIDU Anniversary we purpose to give back to our loyal listeners, encouragers and fans.

Join us for The WIDU Celebration 2019 Presented By Bryan Honda Featuring Artists Official Hezekiah Walker, Anthony J. Brown, Yolanda Adams & JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Mathew Knowles Reveals He’s Battling Breast Cancer
 2 days ago
10.02.19
Renowned Opera Singer Jessye Norman Dead At 74
 3 days ago
10.02.19
Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murder In Shooting…
 3 days ago
10.01.19
I Was Lying Says Black Girl Who Claimed…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Democrats For Ukraine Docs…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Vontaze Burfict Suspended By NFL For The Rest…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
Man Struck By Lightning During A Trail Race…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
White Students In Virginia Pin Down Black Classmate,…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
Amber Guyger Tearfully Testifies In Murder Trial, Social…
 4 days ago
09.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close