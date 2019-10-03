WEDO Celebration 2019 featuring Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, Anthony J. Brown and JJ Hairston

Each year the family of the WIDU Radio Network coms together to bring the Top Gospel Artists, Performers and Speakers to the community they love the most – Fayetteville.

As a locally owned and run radio station WIDU Radio Network understands the impact of giving back and support. Through the WIDU Anniversary we purpose to give back to our loyal listeners, encouragers and fans.

Join us for The WIDU Celebration 2019 Presented By Bryan Honda Featuring Artists Official Hezekiah Walker, Anthony J. Brown, Yolanda Adams & JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise!

