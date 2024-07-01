United for Christ Church’s 25th Reunion Concert

- Date/time: Jul 27, 6:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: United for Christ Church
- Address: 4823 Meadow Drive, Durham, NC
- Web: https://www.ufcc.org/
The United for Christ Church 25th Reunion Concert!
Featured guests scheduled to minister are:
His Grace Bishop Bruce Parham, The illustrious LaTrice Pace, and Pastor-Elect Lady Talitia Holloway.
The dynamic Kim Evans will be Emcee.
The UFC Crusade Chorale will be singing songs from the “He Worked It Out” album, along with other old time favorites from the 80’s and 90’s.
