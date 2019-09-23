UNC – Chapel Hill School of Education – Register Now!

Propel the World

Money markets do not make wealth. Rockets do not get to space. Computers do not make trillions of calculations in mere seconds. Instruments do not make music. Presses do not produce books.

No. Our world is not propelled by all these. It is propelled by people. People who imagine and persevere and create. Here, we build people’s mind, spirit and resolve to make the world a better place through education.

At the UNC School of Education, we propel the world.