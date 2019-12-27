Back To Events

Town of Wake Forest MLK Community Celebration

MLK Celebration
  • Date/time: January 23rd
  • Venue: Friendship Chapel Baptist Church
  • Address: 237 Friendship Chapel Road, Wake Forest, NC
2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration

Thursday, Jan. 23 ~ 6 pm

Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 237 Friendship Chapel Road

Several local churches and community organizations are coming together to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a free, public celebration on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church, 237 Friendship Chapel Road.

Area residents are invited to attend the observance, beginning with a light meal at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Event Theme

The event’s theme will center around one of King’s messages – “Only in the darkness can you see the stars”

The MLK Committee is offering a slate of contests for students in the Wake Forest and Rolesville schools to recognize their talents. Based on this year’s theme, the contests involve creative performance, writing and art.

Contest information and entry form are now available.

The deadline for contest entries is Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.

STUDENT CONTESTS ENTRY FORM

