The Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert

Diamond Life Concerts - Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert

The Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert starring Erica Campbell, Travis Greene and Pastor Mike is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, November 5th at 6pm.

Source: Diamond Life Concerts / Diamond Life Concerts

