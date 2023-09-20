- Date/time: Nov 5, 6:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum
- Web: https://www.greensborocoliseum.com/events/detail/aggie-homecoming-gospel-show
The Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert starring Erica Campbell, Travis Greene and Pastor Mike is coming to the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, November 5th at 6pm.
