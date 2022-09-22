On Air

Back To Events

The 15th Annual Vendor & Shopping Expo

Add to Calendar
The 15th Annual Vendor & Shopping Expo
  • Date/time: December 17th, 10:00am to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Doubletree By Hilton - Raleigh Midtown
  • Phone: 919-709-3707
  • Address: 2805 Highwoods Blvd, Raleigh, NC, 27604
  • Web: More Info

Christian Styles Studios & Friends Presents…

The 15th Annual “Buy Everything black” Vendor & Shopping Expo

For Blacks, With Blacks, By Blacks & Giving BACK

Plus, The Hair & Fashion Show 2022 ReTuRnz (tickets available 12.1.2022 @midnight)

*Be one of the first 100 guests at the EXPO to receive a FREE Swag Bag (no purchase necessary) *VENDORS are welcome; spaces are limited. ONE business type per category. Text: 919-709-3707 or register on Eventbrite.

 

 

Mask Preferred (NO weapons of any kind are permitted at this event)

*We have and reserve the right to refuse entry

*not responsible for lost or stolen items, injuries, illness, etc

Close