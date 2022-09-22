The 15th Annual Vendor & Shopping Expo

Christian Styles Studios & Friends Presents…

The 15th Annual “Buy Everything black” Vendor & Shopping Expo

For Blacks, With Blacks, By Blacks & Giving BACK

Plus, The Hair & Fashion Show 2022 ReTuRnz (tickets available 12.1.2022 @midnight)

*Be one of the first 100 guests at the EXPO to receive a FREE Swag Bag (no purchase necessary) *VENDORS are welcome; spaces are limited. ONE business type per category. Text: 919-709-3707 or register on Eventbrite.

Mask Preferred (NO weapons of any kind are permitted at this event)

*We have and reserve the right to refuse entry

*not responsible for lost or stolen items, injuries, illness, etc