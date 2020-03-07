Back To Events

St. Paul AME Church GOSPELFEST 2020

Add to Calendar
St. Paul AME GospelFest
  • Date/time: March 28th
  • Venue: St Paul AME Church
  • Address: 402 West Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC, 27603
  • Web: More Info

Our featured artist is Doug Williams of the Williams Brothers. He is the youngest brother of the gospel music legends, The Williams Brothers. Doug and his brothers have released 21 Top 10 albums on Billboard, which includes five No. 1 records and they have also received seven Grammy nominations, several Dove nominations and 23 Stellar awards. Our co-hosts will be Melissa Wade from radio station 103.9 “The Light” along with Terry Tuff who is a world famous comedian. Terry was featured on The Rickey Smiley Sketch Show that was broadcast on BET, where his original character, the cantankerous old black man, Mr. Willie was brought to life. Terry has been featured at the Montreal Comedy Festival, HBO, and Show Time.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

