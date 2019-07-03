Shirley Caesar 47th Annual Conference: Wilt Thou Be Made Whole

Come join us in this 47th Celebration!!! Services Every Night at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00pm.

Guest Preachers include:

Tuesday Night – PASTOR CHARLES JENKINS

Wednesday Night – PASTOR SMOKIE NORFUL

Thursday & Friday Night – PROPHETESS JUANITA BYNUM

For More Information Call – (919) 683-1161 or (919) 832-1800

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: