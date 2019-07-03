- Date/time: August 9th
- Venue: Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church
- Phone: (919) 683-1161
- Address: 3100 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, NC, 27610
Shirley Caesar 47th Annual Conference: Wilt Thou Be Made Whole
Come join us in this 47th Celebration!!! Services Every Night at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00pm.
Guest Preachers include:
Tuesday Night – PASTOR CHARLES JENKINS
Wednesday Night – PASTOR SMOKIE NORFUL
Thursday & Friday Night – PROPHETESS JUANITA BYNUM
For More Information Call – (919) 683-1161 or (919) 832-1800
