Praise on Purpose Music Ministry Workshop & Concert-September 26-29-Watts Chapel MBC

The Music Ministry of The Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, located at 3703 Tryon Road in Raleigh, NC, cordially invites you to their 2019 Music Ministry Workshop, “Praise On Purpose!” Our guest workshop clinician will be Professor Craig Hayes, founder Of United Voices of Trenton, NJ. Workshop rehearsals will be held Thursday, September 26th and Friday September 27th at 7:00 P.M., and Saturday, September 28th At 9:00 A.M. The workshop will conclude with a Concert/Worship Experience on Sunday, September 29th at 5:00 P.M. All are welcome to participate and attend! For more information, please contact the Church office at (919) 828-7348, Or visit our website at https://wattschapel.org

Dr. Idella L. Johnson Is the Minister of Music, Worship and Arts.

Reverend Dr. Harry L. White Jr., is the Pastor.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: