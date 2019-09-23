Pastor Shirley Caesar’s Birthday Extravaganza

- Date/time: October 8th to October 11th
- Venue: Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church
- Phone: 919-683-1161
- Address: 3100 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, NC, 27610
- Web: More Info
Mt Calvary Word Of Faith Church Presents A Celebration Of Pastor Shirley Caesar’s Birthday October 8th-13th 2019
Guest Speakers Include: Evangelist Jekalyn Carr -Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Bishop Paul S. Morton -Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Pastor Kimberly Ray-Gavin -Thursday, October 10, 2019
Bishop Barbara Amos -Friday, October 11, 2019
And on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:00pm we will continue the celebration with a Gala honoring our Pastor Shirley Caesar – The Queen Of Gospel!! You don’t want to miss it!!
CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION!
