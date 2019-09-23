Back To Events

Pastor Shirley Caesar’s Birthday Extravaganza

Add to Calendar
Pastor Shirley Caesar Birthday 2019
  • Date/time: October 8th to October 11th
  • Venue: Mount Calvary Word of Faith Church
  • Phone: 919-683-1161
  • Address: 3100 Sanderford Road, Raleigh, NC, 27610
  • Web: More Info

Mt Calvary Word Of Faith Church Presents A Celebration Of Pastor Shirley Caesar’s Birthday October 8th-13th 2019

Guest Speakers Include: Evangelist Jekalyn Carr -Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Bishop Paul S. Morton -Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Pastor Kimberly Ray-Gavin -Thursday, October 10, 2019

Bishop Barbara Amos -Friday, October 11, 2019

And on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:00pm we will continue the celebration with a Gala honoring our Pastor Shirley Caesar – The Queen Of Gospel!! You don’t want to miss it!!

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION!

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Legendary ABC News Journalist Cokie Roberts Dead At…
 6 days ago
09.18.19
World Trade Center Attacked
HBO 9/11 Documentary Airs Tonight
 2 weeks ago
09.11.19
Akili McDowell Of ‘David Makes Man’ Discusses His…
 3 weeks ago
09.06.19
Fight At An Alabama High School Football Game…
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Coco Gauff’s US Open Run Comes To An…
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Traffic Stop Turns Into Shooting Spree, 5 Dead
 3 weeks ago
08.31.19
Hurricane Dorian Strengthens To Category 3 Storm
 4 weeks ago
08.30.19
Galveston Police Apologize After Image Of Horse-Mounted Officers…
 2 months ago
08.07.19
Author And Poet Toni Morrison Dead At 88
 2 months ago
08.06.19
President Obama Responds To Recent Mass Shootings: “Reject…
 2 months ago
08.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close