Pastor Shirley Caesar’s Birthday Extravaganza

Mt Calvary Word Of Faith Church Presents A Celebration Of Pastor Shirley Caesar’s Birthday October 8th-13th 2019

Guest Speakers Include: Evangelist Jekalyn Carr -Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Bishop Paul S. Morton -Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Pastor Kimberly Ray-Gavin -Thursday, October 10, 2019

Bishop Barbara Amos -Friday, October 11, 2019

And on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 4:00pm we will continue the celebration with a Gala honoring our Pastor Shirley Caesar – The Queen Of Gospel!! You don’t want to miss it!!

