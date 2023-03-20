- Date/time: April 22nd to April 30th
- Venue: Fletcher Theater
- Address: 2 E South St, Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
Get tickets to see the
North Carolina Theatre’s The Color Purple
Coming April 22-30 at Fletcher Theater.
More from The Light 103.9 FM
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2023
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Facing Fraud Charges
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Sertoma Arts Center In Raleigh Looking For Artists!
-
Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage
-
Faithfully Speaking With Pastor Shirley Caesar