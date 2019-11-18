North Carolina Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah

Performers:

North Carolina Symphony – Grant Llewellyn, conductor

Ellie Dehn, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Owens, tenor; Federico De Michelis, bass-baritone

North Carolina Master Chorale

One of the most inspiring works of music ever conceived, Handel’s masterpiece is full of passion and drama—the perfect way to celebrate this holiday season. Don’t miss Handel’s exultant “Hallelujah Chorus” with the North Carolina Symphony and the North Carolina Master Chorale.

