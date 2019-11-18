North Carolina Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah

- Date/time: December 7th
- Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall Woolner Stage
- Phone: 919.733.2750
- Address: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E South St., Raleigh, NC, 27601
- Web: More Info
Performers:
North Carolina Symphony – Grant Llewellyn, conductor
Ellie Dehn, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Owens, tenor; Federico De Michelis, bass-baritone
North Carolina Master Chorale
One of the most inspiring works of music ever conceived, Handel’s masterpiece is full of passion and drama—the perfect way to celebrate this holiday season. Don’t miss Handel’s exultant “Hallelujah Chorus” with the North Carolina Symphony and the North Carolina Master Chorale.
