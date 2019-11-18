Back To Events

North Carolina Symphony presents Handel’s Messiah

North Carolina Symphony Messiah
  • Date/time: December 7th
  • Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall Woolner Stage
  • Phone: 919.733.2750
  • Address: Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E South St., Raleigh, NC, 27601
  • Web: More Info

Performers:

North Carolina Symphony – Grant Llewellyn, conductor

Ellie Dehn, soprano; Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Owens, tenor; Federico De Michelis, bass-baritone

North Carolina Master Chorale

One of the most inspiring works of music ever conceived, Handel’s masterpiece is full of passion and drama—the perfect way to celebrate this holiday season. Don’t miss Handel’s exultant “Hallelujah Chorus” with the North Carolina Symphony and the North Carolina Master Chorale.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS!

 

