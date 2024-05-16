Listen Live
Nikisha Williams Presents No Pain No Gain: Bossed & Blessed Up Convention 2024

Nikisha Williams

Nikisha Williams Presents No Pain No Gain

Women Bossed & Blessed Up Convention 2024

The “Devil Can’t Stop Me” Edition.

Featuring Keynote Speakers Erica Campbell and Bishop Vance Oldes. Hosted by Comedian Nikita B and Nikisha Williams. The convention features Gospel artist: Koryn Hawthorne and Zacardi Cortez. And powerful speakers: Sha’Nail (Mo’Nick Lee), D’Aja Fulmore and Prophetess Jacqueline London.

Date/time: Sunday, August 18th, Doors Open at 2pm, Event Starts at 3pm

Venue: Greenville North Carolina Convention Center

303 Greenville Boulevard SW, Greenville, NC

Tickets Available at https://nikishamwilliams.com/

