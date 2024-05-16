Nikisha Williams Presents No Pain No Gain: Bossed & Blessed Up Convention 2024

- Date/time: Aug 18
- Venue: Greenville North Carolina Convention Center
- Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard SW, Greenville, NC
- Web: https://nikishamwilliams.com/bossed-and-blessed-up-2024
Nikisha Williams Presents No Pain No Gain
Women Bossed & Blessed Up Convention 2024
The “Devil Can’t Stop Me” Edition.
Featuring Keynote Speakers Erica Campbell and Bishop Vance Oldes. Hosted by Comedian Nikita B and Nikisha Williams. The convention features Gospel artist: Koryn Hawthorne and Zacardi Cortez. And powerful speakers: Sha’Nail (Mo’Nick Lee), D’Aja Fulmore and Prophetess Jacqueline London.
