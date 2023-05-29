Back To Events

NC Museum of History’s Juneteenth Celebration

  • Date/time: June 14th, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: North Carolina Museum of History
  • Web: More Info

Understand the significance of Juneteenth and explore the inspiring story of its celebration at the North Carolina Museum of History. In a special program on Wednesday June 14th at 7 p.m., Dr. Spencer R. Crew shares the historical legacy of Juneteenth.

For more information, visit NCmuseumofhistory.org.

