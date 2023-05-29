NC Museum of History’s Juneteenth Celebration

- Date/time: June 14th, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: North Carolina Museum of History
- Web: More Info
Understand the significance of Juneteenth and explore the inspiring story of its celebration at the North Carolina Museum of History. In a special program on Wednesday June 14th at 7 p.m., Dr. Spencer R. Crew shares the historical legacy of Juneteenth.
For more information, visit NCmuseumofhistory.org.
