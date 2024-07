Movie On The Lawn With Grace Church of Durham

JOIN THE LIGHT 103.9 FRIDAY JULY 12TH — ALONG WITH GRACE CHURCH OF DURHAM FOR OUR FREE OUTDOOR MOVIES SERIES ON THE LAWN – GAMES, KARAOKE, FOOD TRUCKS AND MORE BRING THE FAMILY AND JOIN US FOR THE NEXT MOVIE, SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER -VERSE … BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS AND BLANKETS AND JOIN US ON THE LAWN OR VIEW AND LISTEN FROM YOUR CAR’S RADIO. AT GRACE CHURCH OF DURHAM – 1417 COLE MILL RD. AT 8:30PM SHARP – SEE YOU THERE WITH THE LIGHT 103.9.