MLK Weekend Concert

  • Date/time: January 13th
  • Venue: Riley Hill Baptist Church
  • Phone: 919-365-5277
  • Address: 6101 Riley Hill Road, Wendell, NC, 27591

Join Riley Baptist Church on January 13, 2023

beginning at 7:00pm as they host a FREE concert in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. featuring Rev. Luther Barnes and the Restoration Worship Center Choir.

They’ll also have some fun and excitement for the kids while the adults enjoy the worship experience. The Kids Station will be filled with games and activities to keep your little ones entertained. There will also be a Toy Giveaway for each attendee.

Doors open at 6 pm and keep in mind masks are REQUIRED for entry.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the church office at 919-365-5277.

