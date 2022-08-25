Marcus D. Wiley’s “Grown…Gray…Forgiven…” Comedy Night @ Beyond Measure Ministries

Beyond Measure, Community Development Corporation is proud to bring to you a night of comedy, featuring stand-up comedian, Marcus D. Wiley of the nationally syndicated Yolanda Adams Morning Show. We are so excited to host Grown…Gray…Forgiven “the tour” on October 8th, 2022. Also, featuring Beyond Measure Ministries’ very own worship team, BYND WRSHP.

You Don’t Wanna Miss this amazing event, located at Beyond Measure Ministries at 904 E Main Street in Haw River, NC, just minutes away from RTP and Greensboro. Doors open at 5pm and the show starts at 6pm. Get your advance tickets today by clicking the link below while seating is available. Hope to see you there!!