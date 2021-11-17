Kingdom Life Church Thanksgiving Free Food Giveaway!

- Date/time: November 20th
- Venue: Kingdom Life Church
- Phone: 919-55-2121
- Address: 2425 East Garner Road, Raleigh, NC, 27610
- Web: More Info
FREE – FREE – FREE….. PLEASE SHARE…
We are super excited to service our community!!!
THIS Saturday we are blessing to our community with over 1000 lbs of CHICKEN, 80 HAM, and 300 TURKEYS. We would love to be a blessing to you and your family. See you THIS Saturday 2425 E. Garner Rd Raleigh 12 noon! Please spread the word
Gratitude is our Attitude!
It’s a Raleigh address but we’re located in Garner NC
Kingdom Blessings!
