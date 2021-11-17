Kingdom Life Church Thanksgiving Free Food Giveaway!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

THIS Saturday we are blessing to our community with over 1000 lbs of CHICKEN, 80 HAM, and 300 TURKEYS. We would love to be a blessing to you and your family. See you THIS Saturday 2425 E. Garner Rd Raleigh 12 noon! Please spread the word

Gratitude is our Attitude!