Kimberly Michelle Live Recording

- Date/time: Dec 9, 6:00pm to 8:30pm
- Venue: Vision Church RDU
- Address: Raleigh, NC
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/731361430727?aff=oddtdtcreator
Worship Leader, songwriter and professional violinist, Kimberly Michelle will be having her first Live Recording on Saturday, December 9 right here in Raleigh, NC at 6pm at Vision Church RDU. She will be having special guest artist William Murphy, special features from Gene Hoskins, Cassie Richardson, and many more. The Light’s very own Melissa Wade will be the host for that night! Tickets are going fast so be sure to visit Eventbrite.com to purchase your tickets today!
Source: Kimberly Michelle / Kimberly Michelle
