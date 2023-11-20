Listen Live
Back To Events

Kimberly Michelle Live Recording

Add to Calendar
Kimberly Michelle

Worship Leader, songwriter and professional violinist, Kimberly Michelle will be having her first Live Recording on Saturday, December 9 right here in Raleigh, NC at 6pm at Vision Church RDU. She will be having special guest artist William Murphy, special features from Gene Hoskins, Cassie Richardson, and many more. The Light’s very own Melissa Wade will be the host for that night! Tickets are going fast so be sure to visit Eventbrite.com to purchase your tickets today!

Kimberly Michelle

Source: Kimberly Michelle / Kimberly Michelle

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Trending

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close