- Date/time: May 16th, 7:00pm to 11:00pm
- Venue: Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Theater in the Museum Park
- Web: More Info
Are you ready for a summer of unforgettable performances under the stars?
The North Carolina Museum of Art hosts Juneteenth Joy: A Celebration of Freedom and Gospel Music with a performance by The Clark Sisters, John P. Kee, Pastor Shirley Caesar, and special guest Charles Jenkins! Friday, June 16, at 7 pm at the Joseph M. Bryan, Jr., Theater in the Museum Park. Don’t miss the 2023 Outdoor Performing Arts and Film season presented by First Citizens Bank!
Get details and tickets today at the North Carolina Museum of Art Website.
