Join us for the 2019 Praise In The Park in Fayetteville, NC on Sunday, September 29, 2019!!!

Join us in Downtown Fayetteville and Festival Park for the 41st International Folk Festival Saturday, September 28th and Sunday, September 29, 2019

On Saturday at 10:30 am, the Parade of Nations commences followed by cultural performances , arts and craft vendors The Ultimate Tribute Band and the International Café. The festival continues in its entirety on Sunday, September 29th with Praise in the Park concert beginning at 1 pm with praise and worship dance groups and ground breaking Fayetteville choirs with a culminating headlining performance by powerhouse vocalist Yael Hilton at 7 pm.

