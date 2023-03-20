- Date/time: March 30th, 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Hayti Heritage Center in Durham
- Address: Durham, NC, 27701
- Web: More Info
The National Association of College Deans, Registrars and Admission Officers
presents the
Jazz Scholarship Gala
Thursday, March 30th at 6PM
at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham.
With Paul Brown, Dr. Lenora Helm-Hammonds and Robert Trowers.
A $50.00 donation is required, doors open at 4:00pm.
More from The Light 103.9 FM
-
Pastor Of The Month - March 2023
-
Kirk Franklin Becomes First Artist To Spend 100 Weeks At Number 1 On Songwriters Chart
-
What Are The Fastest Growing Churches In The U.S. ?
-
Bishop Lamor Whitehead Facing Fraud Charges
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Sertoma Arts Center In Raleigh Looking For Artists!
-
Jonathan McReynolds Talks Giving Up The Single Life And Ongoing ‘Feud’ With KevOnStage
-
Faithfully Speaking With Pastor Shirley Caesar