Back To Events

Holiday Parade and Fun Fest with The City of Durham

Add to Calendar
City of Durham Holiday Parade
  • Date/time: December 14th, 12:00am
  • Venue: Downtown Durham
  • Address: Blackwell Street between, Morehead Avenue and West Lakewood Avenue
  • Web: More Info

Cheer on dynamic floats, hometown bands, drill teams, schools, and community groups as they make their way down Main Street at the Durham Holiday Parade. The procession will conclude with a guest appearance from Santa.

At the Fun Fest, enjoy snow sledding, inflatable bounce houses, arts and crafts activities, visits with Santa, train rides, music, and more.

CLICK LINK FOR MORE INFO!!

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 6 days ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 6 days ago
11.15.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 1 week ago
11.13.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 1 week ago
11.12.19
First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years…
 2 weeks ago
11.08.19
Report: Person Stabbed to Death in Maryland Popeyes…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.19
Thousands, Including Celebs Sign Petition To Stop Execution…
 2 weeks ago
11.05.19
RECIPES: How To Make Your Own Copycat Popeyes…
 2 weeks ago
11.04.19
Dallas Cop Shoots Son After His Mistaking Him…
 3 weeks ago
10.29.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 3 weeks ago
10.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close