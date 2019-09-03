Historically, women of color have faced considerable challenges pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “Hidden No More: STEM Women of Color” tour lets you hear from five women who, despite these challenges, have made significant contributions to their fields and are pushing society forward.

Ann Vaughan Hammond and Peggy Vaughan, daughter and daughter-in-law of Dorothy Vaughan, who was Langley Research Center’s first African American manager; Dr. Jamila Simpson, Interim Associate Dean for Academic Affairs for the College of Sciences at N.C. State University; and Dr. Stephani Page, Molecular Physiologist at Duke Molecular Physiology Institute, will speak in a panel discussion on what it’s like to be a leader in their field as well as how we can help expand diversity in STEM education. ‘Hidden No More’ Moderator and Morehead’s own, Crystal Harden, will share her career experiences and journey in formal and informal science education that led to the US Department of State soliciting her expertise as a US expert on mobile science programs in 2011 on behalf of the US Embassy in Amman, Jordan.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: