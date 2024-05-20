- Date/time: Jun 30, 3:00pm to 7:00pm
- Venue: Changing Hearts for Changing Lives Church
- Address: 3426 Cheeck Road, Durham, NC
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gospel-explosion-2024-tickets-907991405737?aff=eivtefrnd&utm-campaign=social%2Cemail&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-source=strongmail&utm-term=listing
Pastor Lannie Willie and Changing Hearts For Changing Lives Church presents
Gospel Explosion 2024
Live and in concert, featuring Luther Barnes, Wess Morgan, The McDonald Sisters of Fayetteville , Marcus Jordan , and Sania Barber. Hosted by Jerry Smith.
Sunday, June 30th, at Changing Hearts For Changing Lives Church, located at 3426 Cheek Road in Durham.
Tickets are available now at Eventbrite.com. Doors open at 3pm, show time is 4pm.
