- Date/time: June 25th, 2:00pm to 5:00pm
- Venue: Greystone Recreation Center
- Web: More Info
Interested in buying a new home in this economy?
Attend the free GETTING APPROVED Lender Fair this Sunday.
Click here to register.
Source: Triangle Board Of Realtist / Triangle Board Of Realtist
