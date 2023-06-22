Listen Live
Back To Events

Getting Approved Lender Fair

Add to Calendar
Triangle Board Of Realtist
  • Date/time: June 25th, 2:00pm to 5:00pm
  • Venue: Greystone Recreation Center
  • Web: More Info

Interested in buying a new home in this economy?

Attend the free GETTING APPROVED Lender Fair this Sunday.

Click here to register.

Triangle Board Of Realtist

Source: Triangle Board Of Realtist / Triangle Board Of Realtist
More from The Light 103.9 FM

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close