FPS Ministries~2026 Women’s UNITY Conference

Join FPS Ministries Saturday, Jan.24th for the 2026 Women's UNITY Conference.

JUMP START your year SATURDAY JANUARY 24 with the 17th annual, 2026 Women’s UNITY Conference in Clayton NC


Host – Missionary Nona M Best,
Guest speaker – Minister Beverly Carroll President of Jimmy Carroll Foundation
Worship by – Lisa Taylor and United Prayze
Emcee – Pastor Sharonette Smart


There will be praise and worship, intercessory prayer, vendors and much more
Doors open at 8:15am, conference starts at 9am
For tickets and more information go to fpsministries.com

Source: FPS Ministries LLC / Fruit Producing Saints Ministries.
