FPS Ministries~2026 Women’s UNITY Conference

- Date/time: Jan 24
- Venue: Clayton Civitan Club
- Address: 340 McCullers, St. Clayton, North Carolina, 27520
- Web: https://www.fpsministries.com/events-1/2026-womens-unity-conference
JUMP START your year SATURDAY JANUARY 24 with the 17th annual, 2026 Women’s UNITY Conference in Clayton NC
Host – Missionary Nona M Best,
Guest speaker – Minister Beverly Carroll President of Jimmy Carroll Foundation
Worship by – Lisa Taylor and United Prayze
Emcee – Pastor Sharonette Smart
There will be praise and worship, intercessory prayer, vendors and much more
Doors open at 8:15am, conference starts at 9am
For tickets and more information go to fpsministries.com
