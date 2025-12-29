FPS Ministries~2026 Women’s UNITY Conference

JUMP START your year SATURDAY JANUARY 24 with the 17th annual, 2026 Women’s UNITY Conference in Clayton NC



Host – Missionary Nona M Best,

Guest speaker – Minister Beverly Carroll President of Jimmy Carroll Foundation

Worship by – Lisa Taylor and United Prayze

Emcee – Pastor Sharonette Smart



There will be praise and worship, intercessory prayer, vendors and much more

Doors open at 8:15am, conference starts at 9am

For tickets and more information go to fpsministries.com