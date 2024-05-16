- Date/time: Jun 1, 1:00pm to 4:00pm
- Venue: Meymandi Concert Hall
- Address: Raleigh, NC
- Web: https://www.ncsymphony.org/events/607/family-fun-4-everyone-sensory-friendly-concert/
Your North Carolina Symphony Presents Family Fun 4 Everyone on June 1st.
More from The Light 103.9 FM
-
Pastor Of The Month - May 2024
-
John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit
-
The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival
-
Mary Mary Helps Surprise Connecticut’s First Black Fire Chief For Mother’s Day
-
Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother's Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Faithfully Speaking On Men's Health (With Duke Cancer Institute)
-
Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark