EmpowerHER Crowning Celebration by The Queen In Me

Queen in Me-Girls Empowerment Organization

Calling all inspiring young queens and families! You’re invited to the ‘EmpowerHER Crowning Celebration’ presented by The Queen In Me, a Girls Empowerment Organization.

Join us on Saturday, December 2nd at 3:00 PM for an extraordinary afternoon.

Featuring inspirational speakers, dining in a queen-like atmosphere, and a special crowning ceremony recognizing her accomplishments for the year.

The Queen In Me aims to equip girls with tools to go after their dreams fearlessly!

Reserve your seats at TheQueenInMe.com or contact Shonda Smith by emailing info@TheQueenInMe.com

