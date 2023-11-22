- Date/time: Dec 9
- Venue: Downtown Durham
- Web: http://www.dprplaymore.org
The Durham Holiday Parade is Saturday, December 9th at 10am in downtown Durham.
More from The Light 103.9 FM
-
Gospel Singer Bobbi Storm Slammed For Singing on Delta Flight After Grammy Nomination
-
Red Lobster's Shirley Caesar Commercial
-
Bishop Carlton Peason Passes At 70
-
Pastor Of The Month - November 2023
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!
-
Meet November 2023's Pastor of The Month! [VIDEO]
-
Prayers For Carlton Pearson
-
Erica Campbell Checks In To Talk About The A&T Gospel Homecoming Concert