CONVICTED: A CHRISTIAN – The Gospel Play

Convicted: A Christian
  • Date/time: August 24th
  • Venue: Hayti Heritage Center
  • Address: 804 Old Fayetteville Street, Durham, NC, 27701
The ever-evolving dramatic production of two sisters being called and appointed to be challenged by spiritual warfare in the name of Christ Jesus! Always in the midst of “when I would do good, evil is always present,” these two sisters are in the fight of their lives, for their very souls that linger at deaths’ door. Who will win – good or evil! You need to be there to see the outcome!

