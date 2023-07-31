- Date/time: August 12th, 9:00am to 1:00pm
- Address: 3300 Idlewood Village Dr, Raleigh, NC, 27610
- Web: More Info
Join Bishop Patrick L. Wooden Sr., First Lady Pamela Wooden, and the Women’s Ministry of the Upper Room Church of God in Christ for COMMUNITY DAY. The Parking Lot at the Upper Room Church of God in Christ will be buzzing with energy as the community gathers for a day of celebration and connection.
There will be something for everyone to enjoy, including interactive games, food bank giveaways, a Health and Fitness fair with free health screening, bounce houses, back to school supplies giveaways, and an outdoor flea market. Vendor opportunities are available.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 12th from 9am to 1pm to be part of the COMMUNITY DAY!
To learn more call us at 919-829-6160 or visit upperroomgospel.org.
-
Carlee Russell’s Attorney: ‘There Was No Kidnapping.. My Client Never Saw A Baby’
-
Pick Hit of The Week - Otis Kemp's "Daily Bread"
-
List Of 2023 Stellar Award Winners
-
Police: Carlee Russell Searched ‘Amber Alert’ and Film ‘Taken’ Prior To Disappearance
-
Pastor Of The Month - July 2023
-
Kelontae Gavin Shares Powerful Testimony In New Single, "Live Again"
-
Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!
-
Join The Light Email List Today!