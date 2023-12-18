- Date/time: Jan 6
- Web: https://www.facebook.com/changinghearts4changinglives
Changing Hearts for Changing Lives Women’s Conference 2024
Join Rev Dr. Lannie R. Willie as they kick off the New year with the Jan 6, 2024 Women’s Conference.
They hope to see you!
