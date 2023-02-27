- Date/time: January 1st, 12:00am
- Venue: 3128 Highwood Blvd
- Phone: 918-803-1437
- Address: Ste 170, Raleigh, NC, 27604
- Web: More Info
Are you an entrepreneur looking to advance your small business? Carolina Small Business Development Fund is here to help.
We’re a statewide nonprofit that provides financing, technical assistance, and policy research to light the way for small businesses in North Carolina.
Learn more about our programs at carolinasmallbusiness.org.
