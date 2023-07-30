Bossed Up and Blessed Up Part 2

- Date/time: August 13th, 2:00pm to 5:00pm
- Venue: Greenville North Carolina Convention Center
- Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard SW, Greenville, NC
- Web: More Info
Nikisha Williams Presents No Pain No Gain Women Bossed & Blessed Up Convention Part 2! Featuring Grammy and Stellar Award Winning Artists Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard Kelly and Jekalyn Carr.
Come out for an afternoon of motivation, speaking, encouragement and healing! This is one you don’t want to miss.
Event is Sunday, August 13th, Doors Open at 2pm
